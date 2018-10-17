Hillary Clinton seemingly unharmed in car crash

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - OCTOBER 10: Hillary Rodham Clinton addresses invited members and attendees at Queens University Belfast on October 10, 2018 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Former US Presidential candidate Clinton was receiving an Honorary Degree from the university. Mrs Clinton's work alongside her husband Bill Clinton when he was President of the United States is recognised as contributing to the Northern Ireland peace process. In her speech she was critical of Brexit and warned of the dangers of a return to the past as a possible hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland looms and also called for an interim government in the north as the current Stormont impasse continues. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)
JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Hillary Clinton was seemingly unharmed when the Secret Service vehicle she was riding in was involved in a crash.
The former secretary of state and first lady was headed to a fundraiser for Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey in Jersey City on Tuesday night. The vehicle pulled into a parking garage, made a left turn and hit a concrete column.
Clinton emerged from the van and walked to the fundraiser, where she was the featured guest.
The Secret Service says no injuries were reported and the Jersey City Police Department is investigating.
The police department expects to release more details Wednesday.
40.717754
-74.043143