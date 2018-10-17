List, map of locations: Get free hamburgers from George Webb on Thursday, Oct. 18
MILWAUKEE — Because the Milwaukee Brewers won 12 games in a row at the end of the season and the beginning of the playoffs, George Webb restaurants are prepared to give away free hamburgers!
George Webb shared on their Facebook page Friday night, the free burgers* will be given away on Thursday, Oct. 18 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. During that time hungry fans can visit any one of George Webb’s 26 locations (view with interactive Google map or list) to claim their piece of baseball history.
Webb restaurants also plan to have special pricing on other menu items including fries, soft drinks and more.
*Limit 1 per person, dine in or carry out.
LIST OF GEORGE WEBB LOCATIONS IN WISCONSIN
- Brookfield: 19555 W. Bluemound Rd.
- Cedarburg: W63 N151 Washington
- Franklin: 7105 S. 76th St.
- Germantown: N112 W15800 W. Mequon Rd.
- Greenfield: 6231 S. 27th St.
- Hales Corners: 5110 S. 108th St.
- Hartford: 1481 E. Sumner St.
- Milwaukee: 812 N. Old World 3rd St.
- Milwaukee: 2935 N. Oakland Ave.
- Milwaukee: 9207 W. Capitol Dr.
- Milwaukee: 6108 W. Bluemound Rd.
- Milwaukee: 6181 S. Howell Ave.
- Milwaukee: 4845 W. Forest Home Ave.
- Milwaukee: 3133 S. 92nd St.
- New Berlin: 3636 S. Moorland Rd.
- New Berlin: 14005 W. Greenfield Ave.
- Oconomowoc: 645 E. Wisconsin Ave.
- Peshtigo: N2536 Kasal Lane
- Racine: 4555 Douglas Ave.
- Waukesha: 139 E. Sunset Dr.
- Waukesha: 1122 Delafield St.
- Wauwatosa: 12201 W. North Ave.
- West Allis: 7227 W. Greenfield Ave.
- West Allis: 10706 W. Greenfield Ave.
- West Bend: 852 S. Main St.