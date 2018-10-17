× List, map of locations: Get free hamburgers from George Webb on Thursday, Oct. 18

MILWAUKEE — Because the Milwaukee Brewers won 12 games in a row at the end of the season and the beginning of the playoffs, George Webb restaurants are prepared to give away free hamburgers!

George Webb shared on their Facebook page Friday night, the free burgers* will be given away on Thursday, Oct. 18 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. During that time hungry fans can visit any one of George Webb’s 26 locations (view with interactive Google map or list) to claim their piece of baseball history.

Webb restaurants also plan to have special pricing on other menu items including fries, soft drinks and more.

*Limit 1 per person, dine in or carry out.

LIST OF GEORGE WEBB LOCATIONS IN WISCONSIN