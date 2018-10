MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a double fatal shooting that happened early Wednesday morning, Oct. 17 on the city’s north side.

According to police, around 1:50 a.m. officers were called out to the area of 10th and Capitol for the report of an injured person.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the bodies of a man and a woman. Both victims had been shot and died at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.