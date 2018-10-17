× Police: Milwaukee woman intentionally spills wig oil at Walgreens, reports injury

BROWN DEER — Police say a Milwaukee woman visited a Walgreens store in Brown Deer, and intentionally spilled hair wig oil to slip in it to report she was hurt.

According to the Brown Deer Police Department, the Walgreens store near 60th and Brown Deer Road reported a 47-year-old woman slipped on oil int he store and was in pain.

The North Shore Fire Department responded to the scene and transported the woman to an area hospital.

When officials reviewed the surveillance footage, it was determined the woman intentionally slipped on her own hair wig oil.