Report: MLB has fined Manny Machado for running into Jesús Aguilar

MILWAUKEE — Ken Rosenthal, a senior writer for MLB on FOX, is reporting that Major League Baseball has fined Manny Machado an undisclosed amount for the way he ran into Jesús Aguilar during the Brewers-Dodgers game on Tuesday, Oct. 16.
In the 10th inning, Dodgers shortstop Manny Machado allowed his left leg to clip the lower right leg of Brewers first baseman Jesús Aguilar at first base while getting thrown out on a routine play. Aguilar appeared upset and the two exchanged words.
Both benches and bullpens emptied, but no punches were thrown.
LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 16: Manny Machado #8 of the Los Angeles Dodgers is out a first base by Jesus Aguilar #24 of the Milwaukee Brewers during the tenth inning in Game Four of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 16, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 16: Manny Machado #8 of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Jesus Aguilar #24 of the Milwaukee Brewers exchange words during the tenth inning in Game Four of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 16, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 16: Manny Machado #8 of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Jesus Aguilar #24 of the Milwaukee Brewers exchange words after Machado’s foot hit Aguilar’s on his way to being thrown out at first base as catcher Erik Kratz #15 of the Milwaukee Brewers looks on during the tenth inning of Game Four of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 16, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)
Brewers players were quick to defend Aguilar — and point fingers at Machado.
“It’s a dirty play by a dirty player,” said outfielder Christian Yelich.
Aguilar said the two talked it out after Machado singled in the 13th. Machado said they go back to their days in the minors.
