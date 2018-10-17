Report: MLB has fined Manny Machado for running into Jesús Aguilar

MILWAUKEE — Ken Rosenthal, a senior writer for MLB on FOX, is reporting that Major League Baseball has fined Manny Machado an undisclosed amount for the way he ran into Jesús Aguilar during the Brewers-Dodgers game on Tuesday, Oct. 16.

MLB has fined Manny Machado an undisclosed amount for the way he ran into Jesus Aguilar last night, sources tell The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) October 17, 2018

In the 10th inning, Dodgers shortstop Manny Machado allowed his left leg to clip the lower right leg of Brewers first baseman Jesús Aguilar at first base while getting thrown out on a routine play. Aguilar appeared upset and the two exchanged words.

Both benches and bullpens emptied, but no punches were thrown.

Brewers players were quick to defend Aguilar — and point fingers at Machado.

“It’s a dirty play by a dirty player,” said outfielder Christian Yelich.

Christian Yelich speaks for the Brewers clubhouse regarding the Manny Machado incident. He wasn’t happy. #Brewers #NLCS pic.twitter.com/kzAWvmMrFC — Joe Trezza (@JoeTrezz) October 17, 2018

Aguilar said the two talked it out after Machado singled in the 13th. Machado said they go back to their days in the minors.