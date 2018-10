× Watch: Robotic dog gets down to ‘Uptown Funk’

Bruno Mars has some competition.

A new video shows an animatronic dog getting down to the singer’s song “Uptown Funk.”

“Uptown Spot” busts out a smooth two-step, twerking and even the “running man.”

Boston Dynamics says it hopes to have Spot up and running for a variety of applications by the second half of 2019.