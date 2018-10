OREGON — Just in time for Halloween, the Oregon Zoo has shared photos of animal X-rays, offering a look at zoo animals like you’ve never seen them before.

Ever seen a see-through chameleon?

The X-rays were taken during routine checkups at the zoo’s veterinary center.

Among the images shared on social media is a ball python, a Rodrigues flying fox, an inside look at a beaver’s tail and a toucan.

Amazing and gothy animal X-rays taken during health checks at our veterinary center: a thread pic.twitter.com/MRuMgSiZTL — Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) October 17, 2018