Brewers won 12 games in a row: George Webb hand out FREE burgers on Thursday

FRANKLIN -- Despite the Brewers loss on Wednesday night, Oct. 17 -- there's still reason to celebrate. Because the Milwaukee Brewers won 12 games in a row at the end of the season and the beginning of the playoffs, George Webb officials are prepared to give away free hamburgers on Thursday, Oct. 18!

The free burgers* will be given away on from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m at all George Webbs. During that time, hungry fans can visit any one of the 26 locationsto claim their piece of baseball history.

*Limit 1 per person, dine in or carry out.

LIST OF GEORGE WEBB LOCATIONS IN WISCONSIN

Brookfield: 19555 W. Bluemound Rd.

Cedarburg: W63 N151 Washington

Franklin: 7105 S. 76th St.

Germantown: N112 W15800 W. Mequon Rd.

Greenfield: 6231 S. 27th St.

Hales Corners: 5110 S. 108th St.

Hartford: 1481 E. Sumner St.

Milwaukee: 812 N. Old World 3rd St.

Milwaukee: 2935 N. Oakland Ave.

Milwaukee: 9207 W. Capitol Dr.

Milwaukee: 6108 W. Bluemound Rd.

Milwaukee: 6181 S. Howell Ave.

Milwaukee: 4845 W. Forest Home Ave.

Milwaukee: 3133 S. 92nd St.

New Berlin: 3636 S. Moorland Rd.

New Berlin: 14005 W. Greenfield Ave.

Oconomowoc: 645 E. Wisconsin Ave.

Peshtigo: N2536 Kasal Lane

Racine: 4555 Douglas Ave.

Waukesha: 139 E. Sunset Dr.

Waukesha: 1122 Delafield St.

Wauwatosa: 12201 W. North Ave.

West Allis: 7227 W. Greenfield Ave.

West Allis: 10706 W. Greenfield Ave.

West Bend: 852 S. Main St.

If the scene on Thursday is too much, you can pick up a voucher and come back. They're good until the end of the month.