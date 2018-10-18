Can you say ‘Hallow-chic?’ DIY Halloween decor that’s ‘boo-tiful’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- When it comes to Halloween -- it doesn't have to be all horror and gore. Collin Falvey with Collin O'Brien Event and Designs joins Real Milwaukee with holiday decor that's a little less creepy, and a little more chic.

Creating Magical Vignettes:

Whether it's creating 'eye-candy' for a Buffet Bar, Patio Step, or the Dining Room Table, a Halloween inspired vignette is the first step in bringing magic to your home!

Pro-Tip: The key to organic Vignette`s that don't look overworked, is Layering. Layering through different heights, textures, and patterns of décor, gives depth to your design and pleases the eye from every angle!

Baked History

The most seamless way to bring new décor into your home, is to make it appear that it`s been there for centuries! Aging paper is a fun-filled craft that only takes a few minutes to make a statement piece you`ll want to use for years to come in a variety of ways!

Pro-Tip: Dripping additional drops of coffee onto paper while in the oven, creates unique stains to add a more aged quality to your pieces.

Musical Webs:

Halloween is the one time of year where it`s acceptable to see a few spider-webs around the house. Try this upcycled technique to add some texture around your home.

Pro-Tip: You can also use VHS Tapes for a thicker web.

Spell-binding Supper: