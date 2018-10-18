Celebrate Halloween and the Brewers with Brew Crew jack-o’-lanterns

Posted 9:38 am, October 18, 2018, by

MILWAUKEE -- The Brewers are heading home for Game 6 Friday night, Oct. 18. As we get closer to a possible World Series appearance -- it's also almost time for Halloween. Pumpkin Carver Bill Rouleau to make a Brew Crew jack-o'-lantern.