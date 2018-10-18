× Doorbell camera video shows woman abandoning 2-year-old boy on front porch

SPRING, Texas — Sheriff’s officials have shared doorbell camera video of a woman abandoning a 2-year-old boy on a front porch in an effort to identify the suspect.

It happened on Wednesday, Oct. 17 around 8:30 p.m.

Deputies were dispatched to a home on Legends Ridge Drive in Spring, Texas after a 911 call came in from a woman who said she went to answer her door, and found the 2-year-old standing at her door with no adult present.

When deputies arrived, they took a look at Ring doorbell camera video, which showed a woman arriving at the home in a white car, before running toward the front door of the home — lifting the boy in the air by one arm. She then rang the doorbell and knocked on the door before fleeing — abandoning the child and the bags she was carrying.

Officials with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office noted the entire incident lasted 23 seconds.

The suspect has been described as a woman in her mid-20s to early 30s, black, with long hair, reaching below her waist. She has multiple tattoos on her right arm.

Sheriff’s officials said the child wasn’t hurt and appeared to be in good health. Child Protective Services responded to the scene and took custody of the child, and were working to identify his family.

The video was posted to social media on Thursday — and in an update, sheriff’s officials said the child’s father had been identified with help from the community, and the boy was reunited with his dad. Deputies said the woman in the video isn’t the 2-year-old boy’s mother. She was in the hospital — released on Thursday morning.

Anyone with information that could help with this investigation has been asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.