George Webb giving away free burgers after Brewers win 12 games in a row

WAUWATOSA -- Because the Milwaukee Brewers won 12 games in a row at the end of the season and the beginning of the playoffs, George Webb officials are prepared to give away free hamburgers on Thursday, Oct. 18!
The free burgers* will be given away from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m at all George Webbs. During that time, hungry fans can visit any one of the 26 locations to claim their piece of baseball history.
*Limit 1 per person, dine in or carry out.
LIST OF GEORGE WEBB LOCATIONS IN WISCONSIN
- Brookfield: 19555 W. Bluemound Rd.
- Cedarburg: W63 N151 Washington
- Franklin: 7105 S. 76th St.
- Germantown: N112 W15800 W. Mequon Rd.
- Greenfield: 6231 S. 27th St.
- Hales Corners: 5110 S. 108th St.
- Hartford: 1481 E. Sumner St.
- Milwaukee: 812 N. Old World 3rd St.
- Milwaukee: 2935 N. Oakland Ave.
- Milwaukee: 9207 W. Capitol Dr.
- Milwaukee: 6108 W. Bluemound Rd.
- Milwaukee: 6181 S. Howell Ave.
- Milwaukee: 4845 W. Forest Home Ave.
- Milwaukee: 3133 S. 92nd St.
- New Berlin: 3636 S. Moorland Rd.
- New Berlin: 14005 W. Greenfield Ave.
- Oconomowoc: 645 E. Wisconsin Ave.
- Peshtigo: N2536 Kasal Lane
- Racine: 4555 Douglas Ave.
- Waukesha: 139 E. Sunset Dr.
- Waukesha: 1122 Delafield St.
- Wauwatosa: 12201 W. North Ave.
- West Allis: 7227 W. Greenfield Ave.
- West Allis: 10706 W. Greenfield Ave.
- West Bend: 852 S. Main St.
If the scene on Thursday is too much, you can pick up a voucher and come back. They're good until the end of the month.