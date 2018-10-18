Police: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe in Green Bay

GREEN BAY — Green Bay police said Thursday afternoon, Oct. 18 a missing 12-year-old boy was found safe.

There were concerns after Danovin Johnston was reported to have been last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday near 8th and Colonial, when police said he left his home. They said the boy has health conditions that require adult care.

Police spent the day Thursday searching near Franklin Middle School in Green Bay.

They announced he was safely located around 3:15 p.m.

Thank you for helping to spread the word!