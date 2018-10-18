It’s tailgating season! Check out this recipe for grilled spicy steak salad with guacamole salsa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's tailgating season! Angela Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp with a recipe perfect for the next Brewers game.

Grilled Spicy Steak Salad with Guacamole Salsa

Ingredients

1 beef Top Sirloin Steak Boneless, cut 3/4 inch thick (about 1 pound)

8 cups mixed salad greens

1/2 cup Herdez® Guacamole Salsa, divided

1 cup cherry or grape tomatoes, cut in half

1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion

1 can (11 ounces) Mandarin oranges, drained

Marinade:

1/3 cup fresh lime juice

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon chili powder

Instructions

Combine marinade ingredients in small bowl. Place beef steaks and marinade in food-safe plastic bag; turn steak to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 1 hour.

Remove steaks from marinade; discard marinade. Place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 7 to 11 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 8 to 13 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally.

Carve steaks across the grain into thin slices. Season with salt, as desired. Toss salad greens with 1/4 cup Herdez® Guacamole Salsa; arrange on serving platter. Top with tomatoes, onion, oranges and beef. Drizzle with remaining 1/4 cup salsa.