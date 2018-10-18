Knowledge of booze: Quirky take on the Brewers vs. the Dodgers

MILWAUKEE -- With all the excitment over the NLCS we decided to have our own version of Brewers vs. Dodgers. In a hat are names of Brewers -- and we had to guess if the brewery is in Wisconsin or California. One at a time we took turns guessing. If we guessed wrong, we had to dodge foam baseballs.