‘Menace to society:’ Robert Anderson gets 25 years in prison for fatal shooting of 6-year-old boy

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Robert Anderson to 25 years in prison plus another 15 years of extended supervision in connection with the fatal shooting of 6-year-old Justin Evans Jr. in July 2017.

Evans Jr. was fatally shot near 23rd and Finn in Milwaukee on July 22, 2017. He was stuck by a stray bullet while visiting his grandmother’s home — as he was about to head up to Green Bay with family for a fishing trip.

In court on Thursday, Anderson was given the chance to speak — and apologized for his actions.

“What happened that day, honestly, wasn’t meant for that child,” Anderson said. “I’m no monster. I’m no person that go around look to cause trouble, start no trouble with nobody.”

But before handing down his sentence, Judge David Borowski called Anderson a career criminal, a “menace to society.”

“He is the definition of someone that needs to be removed from the streets — and cannot live in a civilized society,” said Judge Borowski. “What’s worse than killing a 6-year-old? What’s worse? And again, it goes on unabated in this community. We have one or two or three or sometimes five or six children killed in this community every year — and every time there’s a rally — and now, we’re going to change things, now we’re gonna get some action from the Common Council, now we’re going to get some action from police — and it changes nothing.”

According to the criminal complaint in this csae, a confidential witness spoke with police and identified Anderson as the shooter in this incident. The witness was present at the time of the shooting. The witness told police Anderson was at 23rd and Finn and “was yelling at someone” to “get off (Anderson’s) (expletive) block.” The witness told investigators he saw Anderson “in the middle of the street, with a firearm in his right hand, running northbound toward 23rd and Finn.” Anderson was “firing his handgun while he ran” and the witness indicated he “could see the handgun ‘bucking up’ in Anderson’s hand while Anderson fired.”

Investigators found 14 9mm gun casings in the area where the shooting took place. The complaint indicates “all 14 casings were consistent with having been fired by the same firearm. This is consistent with one shooter.”