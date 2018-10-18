Milwaukee leaders show support for victims during Domestic Violence Awareness Month

MILWAUKEE — City leaders showed support for victims of domestic violence on Thursday, Oct. 18 during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

“More than one in three women have experienced rape, physical violence and/or stalking by an intimate partner in their lifetime. The first time I heard that figure, I was shocked,” said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett.

Officials made purple ribbons available for free in the City Hall Rotunda to show support for victims.

Resources for victims of domestic violence