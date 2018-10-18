Police: Driver taken into custody following police pursuit, crash in Milwaukee

Posted 9:32 am, October 18, 2018, by

MILWAUKEE — One person was taken into custody early Thursday morning, Oct. 18 following a police pursuit and crash in Milwaukee.

It began around 1:00 a.m.  in the area of Hopkins and Hampton when officers spotted a vehicle driving recklessly.

Police pursuit ends in crash near Glendale and Hopkins

Police pursuit ends in crash near Glendale and Hopkins

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, however, the vehicle refused to pull over. A pursuit ensued — and the fleeing vehicle crashed into a median near Glendale and Sherman.

The sole occupant of the vehicle was taken into custody. Medical was called as a precaution, however, he driver was not injured