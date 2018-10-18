MILWAUKEE -- The Broadway hit "Something Rotten" is taking over the Marcus Center. Actor Matthew Baker joins FOX6 WakeUp to tell us about the show and Aubrey Dodd from Badger Liquor is here to make a special cocktail inspired by the musical.

About Something Rotten (website)

SOMETHING ROTTEN! is “Broadway’s big, fat hit!” (New York Post). Set in 1595, this hilarious smash tells the story of Nick and Nigel Bottom, two brothers who are desperate to write a hit play.

When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first MUSICAL! With its heart on its ruffled sleeve and sequins in its soul, SOMETHING ROTTEN! is “The Producers + Spamalot + The Book of Mormon. Squared!” (New York Magazine).