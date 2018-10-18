They’re getting an education in agriculture right here in Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- They're getting an education in agriculture -- right here in the city. Ishmael Simmons, Paola Montero-Alverez and Iyanna Brookshire from Vincent High School joins Real Milwaukee with more on the MPS Agricultural Sciences program.

Vincent High School of Agricultural Sciences:

Only Urban School in Wisconsin that focuses on Agricultural Education - All Students

Focus on Farm to table - Were our food comes from

The school has its own barn/farm

All Freshman take a Survey Class where they get to experience and explore each of the 6 pathways: Animal Science, Agribusiness, Culinary Arts, Food Science, Horticulture, and Environmental Science.

As Sophomores and Juniors students dive deeper into a pathway of their choice.

Café open to Staff every other Friday - Culinary students make food, Agribusiness sell/advertise, and other Ag classes provide some of the ingredients for the food!

On May 2nd the students are also having their spring showcase where you can purchase items made, grown and raised by students, including lotions, lip balms,plants and more.

