Trees for Threes: Bucks, ATC team up to make Wisconsin schools greener

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks and American Transmission Co. (ATC) have teamed up for the third year to make schools across Wisconsin greener through the Trees for Threes program.

A news release issued on Thursday, Oct. 18 indicates ATC will donate one tree for every 3-pointer the Bucks make at Fiserv Forum during the 2018-19 season. Those trees will then be planted in 2019 at schools across ATC’s service area in Wisconsin.

Last season, the Bucks made 343 3-pointers at home, resulting in 343 trees planted at 83 Wisconsin schools.

School administrators in Wisconsin can sign up to receive one of the donated trees for their school on ATC’s registration page, beginning Friday, Oct. 19.

For more information on the Trees for Threes program, including a running tally of how many 3-pointers the Bucks have made at Fiserv Forum this season, visit bucks.com/trees.