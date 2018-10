× Watch: EarthCam time-lapse video shows Fiserv Forum construction

MILWAUKEE — With the construction complete on Fiserv Forum, EarthCam has released a time-lapse video of the project.

The Milwaukee Bucks regular season opener will be held at Fiserv Forum Friday night, Oct. 18.

From June 2016 to October 2018, check out EarthCam’s time-lapse of Fiserv Forum: