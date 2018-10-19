× 2 taken to hospital by Flight for Life following single-vehicle crash in Sheboygan County

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — Two people were transported the the hospital via Flight for Life following a single-vehicle crash in Sheboygan County.

Officials say the crash happened on State highway 23 near Bridgewood Road in Sheboygan Falls.

Prior to the crash, a caller reported the vehicle was traveling westbound and swerving.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle went into a ditch, rolled several times and struck a fence.

A 24-year-old male passenger from Adell, was ejected from the vehicle. A 23-year-old female from Kewaskum was trapped inside.

Both were transported to Froedtert Hospital by helicopter.

The crash remains under investigation.

Assisting the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office were: Orange Cross Ambulance Service, Town of Sheboygan Falls Fire Department and First Responders, Johnsonville Fire Department and Flight for Life.