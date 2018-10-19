‘Blue Water Highway’ to play back room at Colectivo on Milwaukee’s east side

MILWAUKEE -- From Texas to Milwaukee -- the band Blue Water Highway joins FOX6 WakeUp to help us get ready for tonight's Brewers game. They are playing the back room at Colective on the east side Friday night.

About Blue Water Highway (website)

Blue Water Highway comes from the working class, coastal town background that has informed the work of so many of rock’s greatest writers and artists. They take their name from the roadway that links their hometown of Lake Jackson, Texas to Galveston, where the cops, the teachers, the baristas and the chemical plant workers travel to work hard and to play hard, blowing off steam, dancing to their favorite bands. Blue Water Highway’s music is the soundtrack for their lives.

“Best Friend” is the first single from their upcoming album Heartbreak City, coming out on Blue Water Highway Records/Thirty Tigers on June 8th. With a hook that’s a mile wide, it chronicles the lives, loves and friendships that sustain us.

Blue Water Highway was started by two “best friends” from high school – Zack Kibodeaux (lead vocals, guitar) and Greg Essington (guitar). They were later joined by Catherine Clark (keyboards), Jared Wilson (drums) and Kyle James Smith (bass). They will be touring relentlessly to support Heartbreak City, so look for them in a town near you soon.