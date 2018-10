WAUWATOSA — Members of the Wauwatosa Fire Department are going to NLCS Games 6 and 7 — thanks to Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Corey Knebel.

Shared on Twitter Friday afternoon, Oct. 19 the department says Knebel called to offer the tickets for the games.

The department says the tickets were shared with firefighters and support staff.

“We appreciate you recognizing the hard work our folks do every day. Go Brewers,” the post reads on Twitter.

Special thanks to @Brewers and Corey Knebel for calling us today and offering our fire department tickets for game 6 & 7 of the NLCS. The tics were shared with our firefighters and support staff. We appreciate you recognizing the hard work our folks do every day. Go Brewers. pic.twitter.com/ZAIDpORW7p — Tosafire (@tosafire) October 19, 2018

A kind gesture from the Brew Crew pitcher. Go Brewers!