'Brown Friday:' UPS holds nationwide one-day hiring event, looking to hire 100K seasonal employees

MILWAUKEE — It’s “UPS Brown Friday!” The parcel service is running a huge one-day hiring event Friday, Oct. 19.

Roughly 170 job fairs will pop up nationwide — preparing to hire people on the spot.

UPS anticipates signing close to 40,000 workers by the end of the day. The company’s goal is to hire about 100,000 seasonal employees overall. The additional workers are needed to help handle the annual holiday shipping rush.

Below is a list of the UPS Brown Friday job fairs in Wisconsin:

Elm Grove (10am-3pm) – 12400 W. Bluemound Road, Elm Grove, WI 53122

Middleton (10am-3pm) – 8350 Murphy Drive, Middleton, WI 53562

Oak Creek (10am-3pm) – 6800 S. 6th St, Oak Creek, WI 53154

Oshkosh (10am-3pm) – 3565 N Main Street, Oshkosh, WI 54901

Interested but can’t make it to a hiring fair? You can apply online at upsjobs.com.

UPS said over the last three years, “35 percent of people hired for seasonal package handler jobs were later hired in a permanent position when the holidays were over.”