Fond du Lac high school football player dies during hunting accident

FOND DU LAC — A Fond du Lac high school football player died tragically in a hunting accident on Friday, Oct. 18.

Trent Schueffner was a junior at St. Mary’s Springs Academy. He was set to graduate in 2020.

The school released the following statement on his passing:

“It is with a heavy heart and great sadness to learn of the passing of SMSA junior Trent Schueffner during a tragic hunting accident earlier today in Calumet County. St. Mary’s Springs Academy wishes to send our prayers and deepest sympathies to his family as well as our students, staff and Ledger community as we mourn his loss and pray for his eternal rest.”