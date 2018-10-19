× Free beer! Major Goolsby’s to offer free half-barrels if Brewers, Bucks win ⚾🏀🍻

MILWAUKEE — It’s a great day to be a Milwaukee sports fan! Both the Milwaukee Brewers and Milwaukee Bucks play Friday night, Oct. 19.

And if both the teams win, fans can celebrate down at Major Goolsby’s. The restaurant announced on Friday that if both the Brewers and Bucks win Friday night, they will give out two half-barrels of Miller or Miller Lite to fans after the game. Limit one beer per person.

Below are the details for the promotion:

“Promotion: If Both Bucks and Brewers win tonight, we will give out 2 (½ barrels of Miller or Miller lite) to fans after the Game. One beer per person (21 years or older) Milwaukee fans: Create new memories of hometown baseball and basketball, watch our Milwaukee Brewers during their run for the pennant tonight at Goolsby’s along with the Bucks home opener at the new Fiserv Forum. To be able to watch Both games at the same place tonight with your Friends is a special experience while sharing cold Miller Lite and hot burgers and wings for customers to enjoy. C’mon down to Goolsby’s as the Brewers make history and create some new Brewers memories during the playoffs!”

The Milwaukee Brewers are at home for Game 6 of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is at 7:39 p.m.

The Milwaukee Bucks are at home as well for their home opener against the Indiana Pacers. Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m.