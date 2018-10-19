Harvey Hixon sought by US Marshals; ‘A horrible criminal history’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The cities of Milwaukee and Los Angeles may be at odds on the baseball field. But when it comes to the war on drugs, they are united allies.

"Harvey has a horrible criminal history. He's a confirmed bloods gang member," the U.S. Marshal working on the case said.

Authorities in Milwaukee are asking the public for information on 57-year-old Harvey Hixon. He is wanted on a federal warrant for cocaine distribution -- and he was charged by a grand jury in 2017.

Prosecutors allege Hixon drove from California to Wisconsin in a rented van to deal 20 kilograms of cocaine in Brew City.

"That's a huge amount of narcotics," the marshal said.

According to U.S. Marshals, the street value of just one kilo of cocaine can round-up to $30,000.

"His criminal history started in the early 80s. He's been arrested for robbery, drug dealing and possession of firearms. So, he is somebody who is known for carrying a gun," the marshal said.

U.S. Marshals say Hixon is 6' tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has no ties to Milwaukee other than the alleged crime he's accused of committing. Hixon is known to live in the Golden State. Authorities are following leads there, but in the chance he decides to pay a visit to Wisconsin...

"If anyone here in the city knows him or has dealt with him, we urge you contact the U.S. Marshals. All the tips are confidential,” the U.S. Marshal on the case said.

The tip line is 414-297-3707 -- and you can remain anonymous.