How fast can the hosts throw a baseball? They put their skills to the test

MILWAUKEE -- If you know anything about this year's Brewers -- it's likely that the Bullpen is strong. The question is -- can we even come close to comparing? The average pitch in Major League Baseball reaches about 91 miles per hours. The hosts are going to see how fast they can throw -- using a speed ball.