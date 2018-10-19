× Man dies from medical condition in West Bend crash

WEST BEND — A 72-year-old man died after his vehicle collided with a utility pole in West Bend on Friday, Oct. 19.

According to the West Bend Police Department, officials responded near South Main and Butternut Streets for a report of a crash. A vehicle struck a utility pole on the northeast corner of the intersection.

Upon arrival, officers found the driver slumped over in the driver’s seat. He was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Officials believe the West Bend man’s death was from a medical condition unrelated to the crash.