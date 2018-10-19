× “No credible evidence:” Kenosha officials investigate threat at Westosha Central H.S.

KENOSHA COUNTY — The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a threat complaint at Westosha Central High School — located on 75th Street in Paddock Lake.

According to officials, on Oct. 18 at approximately 10:00 p.m., an anonymous person using the social media outlet Snapchat posted a statement indicating “CHS School Shooting 10-19-18 Be Ready.”

At this time, the school is open for class and all activities. The sheriff’s department has posted extra personnel at the school.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department says ” at this point, there is no credible evidence to confirm the threat, or that Central High School in Kenosha County is even the school involved. When using Snapchat, a user is able to create a ‘post’ which disappears soon thereafter; making it hard to determine who the original sender is.”

This investigation is active and ongoing.

Sheriff David Beth, the department, and the Central High School Administration and staff take all threats or potential threats extremely seriously to ensure the safety of all students and staff.