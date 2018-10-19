× Rihanna turns down Super Bowl halftime show, stands with Kaepernick

ATLANTA — Pop singer Rihanna turned down an invitation to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show this year.

Following in the wake of Colin Kaepernick’s footsteps.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback sparked controversy after he began kneeling during the national anthem at NFL games in 2016.

It became national discussion, drawing the ire of President Donald Trump.

Nike just released their latest ad featuring Kaepernick with the quote “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.”

Maroon 5 is now set to headline the halftime show February 3.