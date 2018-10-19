Suspect pronounced brain dead after being shot by MPD near 101st and Bender

MILWAUKEE — The suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting with Milwaukee police was pronounced brain dead at Froedtert Hospital on Oct. 17. The shooting happened on Wednesday morning, Oct. 10 near 101st and Bender.

Alonzo Smith’s family said the 31-year-old suffered gunshot wounds to his head, chest and arm during a confrontation Milwaukee police officers.

Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said two of his officers were responding to a report of shots fired at an apartment complex near 101st and Bender. When they arrived, they encountered an armed man in the parking lot.

“The officers told the suspect to drop the firearm. He refused and shots were fired,” Chief Morales said.

The suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The two officers were uninjured. Morales said two guns were recovered from the scene and the officers were wearing body cameras.

MCMEO investigating the @MilwaukeePolice officer involved shooting death of a 31 yoa male that occurred on 10/10/18 in the 6200 block of N. 101 St. Subject pronounced brain dead at Froedtert Hospital on 10/17/18 at 7:04 p.m. Autopsy performed today. @WauwatosaPD investigating. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) October 19, 2018

Wauwatosa police are handling the investigation.