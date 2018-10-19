Tailgating starts early for Brewers fans ahead of Game 6 against the Dodgers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Fans say it's do or die for the Milwaukee Brewers -- so they plan on making some serious noise. At Miller Park, tailgating started early.

The parking lots opened around 4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19, but fans lined up since 2 p.m. and they say this is it.

It's time for the Brewers to bring the bats and the fans are going to bring the noise -- that's the deal. The Milwaukee Brewers return home for Game 6 in the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is a must-win for the Brewers as they trail behind the Dodgers, 3-2.

And with that in mind, fans going to the game weren't going to sit idly in their cars. They came to tailgate and tailgate they shall, making new friends along the way.

"Glad we are back home because we're going to watch the win and we'll get the excitement of watching them go to the World Series now," said Donna Czerwinski from West Allis.

A few hours before first pitch, the Brewers are focusing on the task at hand and the fans are doing the same.