The Eagles rock busy week at Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE -- The Eagles rocked Fiserv Forum Thursday night, Oct. 18.

The band performed hits like "Hotel California" and "Lyin' Eyes."

It's been a busy week for Fiserv Forum. Metallica played Tuesday, Oct. 16 and then Foo Fighters hit the stage Wednesday, Oct. 17.

The Milwaukee Bucks take the court Friday night, Oct. 18 for the regular season home opener. Then, it's a quick turnaround for the crew at Fiserv to get the arena ready for one more concert, Twenty One Pilots.