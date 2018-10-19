‘The energy is high:’ Brewers fever hits Wisconsin Avenue ahead of Game 6 of NLCS

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- If baseball fans had any reservations about which team Milwaukee was cheering for in Friday night's big game -- all you'd have to do is take a trip down Wisconsin Avenue.

It's gray outside, but if you were on Wisconsin Avenue Friday, Oct. 19, you may have found a flicker of gold above your head.

"Boy we have had the Brewer fever downtown Milwaukee, I can tell you that. The energy is high," said Beth Weirick, Milwaukee Downtown Bid 21.

Milwaukee Downtown Bid 21 pulled out all the stops as the Milwaukee Brewers are back at Miller Park for Game 6 of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"We've been preparing to welcome the team back home, and show our love for the Milwaukee Brewers by decorating downtown Milwaukee," said Weirick.

Hanging off of lamp posts along Wisconsin Avenue, between Prospect and 10th Street -- you'll find a ton of blue and gold.

"In less than 24 hours, we installed over 70 pennants and over 1,500 feet of ribbon," said Weirick.

And that's in addition to the massive display they've put over one of the skywalks.

"We're bringing the heat, we're ready," said Brian Johnson, Public service ambassador. "Even though it's a little chilly out here, but we bringing the heat."

Johnson is a public service ambassador in downtown Milwaukee.

"I am a walking concierge," said Johnson. "The most friendly people you will find downtown."

Since the Brewers started hitting it out of the park, Johnson said stadium passion has spilled out into the streets.

"You're finding more people coming from out-of-town looking for places to eat, places to go," said Johnson.

Baseball fever is keeping him busy and if he has his way, it will continue to rise.

"The blue and gold, the blue and gold, just to see that keep going," said Johnson.

The decorations will stay up until the season is over for the Brewers. And if they make it to the World Series, we're told that even more decorations will be hung up downtown.