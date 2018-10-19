× Women arrested for meth trafficking lived in the same house as dead infant twins

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Two women have been arrested in Utah on meth trafficking charges in Twin Falls County. The two women lived in the same home as the infant twin brothers who died Friday of unknown causes, Twin Falls Police Department said Thursday. Twin Falls Police Department Staff Sgt. Brent Wright said the meth trafficking charges were brought on by evidence gathered during the investigation of the death of the infant boys.

He said officials have probable cause to believe that the meth belongs to suspects Haley Miller, 28, and Sylvia Tapia, 32.

In a press release, the Utah Department of Public Safety said they had located two individuals, Miller and Tapia, who were wanted for questioning a Twin Falls death investigation.

The two were previously flagged by Utah’s Statewide Information and Analysis Center. The system issued a message to Utah law enforcement to attempt to locate Miller and Tapia.

After following the two for some time, detectives and troopers set up a high risk stop, according to the release.

Miller and Tapia have been booked into the Box Elder county Jail on a methamphetamine trafficking warrant and are waiting extradition back to Idaho to be questioned for the suspicious death of the two infant twin boys.

ORIGINAL: Two woman have been arrested in Utah on meth trafficking charges in Twin Falls County. The two women lived in the same home as the infant twin brothers who died Friday of unknown causes, Staff Sgt. Brent Wright of the Twin Falls Police Department said Thursday.

Haley Miller, 28, and Sylvia Tapia, 32, were arrested in Cache County, Utah around noon Thursday. The pair was booked into Box Elder County Jail.

Both warrants were issued Monday by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office. The warrants were part of an ongoing investigation that is unrelated to the two children, who were found unresponsive last Friday, Sgt. Wright said.

According to Wright, the two will continue to be held in Cache County until an extradition hearing, where after they will be sent back to Twin Falls County.

The coroner’s office has not yet determined a cause of death for the children and Coroner Gene Turley said Thursday, he expects it will take several more weeks until they receive results of toxicology and pathology reports.

Wright emphasized that the warrants are not related to the death investigation.