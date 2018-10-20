× Brewers release details for Game 7 of NLCS against the Dodgers

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers released the pre-game and game details for Game 7 of the National League Championship Series (NLCS) on Saturday, Oct. 20 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The first pitch is set for 7:09 p.m.

TICKETS: Tickets are sold out for the National League Championship Series.

PARKING LOTS: The Miller Park parking lots will open at 4:00 p.m. CT. Please note, the Brewers are urging fans to plan ahead when considering parking options for all postseason games at Miller Park. Once a game is confirmed to be played, fans may purchase advance parking passes at the discounted rate at Brewers.com/postseason or by visiting the Miller Park Box Office prior to the day of the game. On the day of game, parking passes will be available online only at the increased day of game rate. All parking passes purchased online will be digitally delivered through the MLB Ballpark App. General Parking will be very limited for those paying at the game and could sell out. Advance purchase is highly recommended.

GATE TIMES: Gates to Miller Park will open at 4:40 p.m. CT.

SECURITY: All fans will be required to go through security when they enter Miller Park. Fans are encouraged to enter the ballpark early to avoid long lines and not miss a pitch.

RALLY TOWELS: All fans in attendance will be given a Brewers Rally Towel upon entry, courtesy of Johnsonville.

CEREMONIAL FIRST PITCH: Ceremonial First Pitches for the Championship Series will not be announced in advance, but the Brewers encourage fans to be in their seats for the special moment.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: The national anthem will be performed by Musician Third Class Danlie Cuenca from the Navy Band Great Lakes.

GAME TIME: Please note the first pitch is scheduled for 7:09 p.m. CT. It will be televised exclusively on Fox Sports 1. WTMJ Radio will broadcast the game on 620 AM.

ROOF STATUS: The roof will be closed.

BREWERS TEAM STORE: The Brewers Team Store will open at 8:00 a.m. CT on Saturday, while the Brewers Team Store at Home Plate Gate will open at 4:00 p.m. CT. The stores will be open 30 minutes after the game ends.

MLB.COM BALLPARK APP: All fans that check-in via the MLB.com Ballpark App will be entered to win great prizes including a 2018 Postseason Cool Base team jersey, a Rawlings 2018 MLB Postseason collector’s baseball, a 2019 subscription to MLB TV and much, much more.

GAME PROGRAM: A limited number of Milwaukee Brewers 2018 National League Championship Series programs will be available for $10 at Miller Park.