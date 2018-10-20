× Brewers to take on Dodgers in NLCS Game 7

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday night, Oct. 20 in the NL Championship Series. The winner plays the Boston Red Sox in the World Series, which starts Tuesday, Oct. 23.

The first pitch is set for 7:09 p.m. at Miller Park.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have topped their lineup with two left-handed sluggers against Milwaukee Brewers righty Jhoulys Chacin for Game 7 of the NL Championship Series.

Joc Pederson, who hit 25 homers this season, is leading off Saturday night. He is followed by Max Muncy, who had 35 home runs.

Justin Turner, Manny Machado and Cody Bellinger are next. Bellinger is the third left-handed hitter in the starting lineup.

Yasiel Puig, Chris Taylor, Austin Barnes and rookie starter Walker Buehler round out the order.

The versatile Taylor, starting at second base, is hitting a team-high .350 in the NLCS. Barnes is making his fourth straight start at catcher.

The Brewers are sticking with the same lineup from Game 6, when they had 11 hits to break out of a slump for a 7-2 victory that tied the series at 3 games apiece.

Lorenzo Cain, MVP candidate Christian Yelich and Ryan Braun top the lineup, followed by cleanup hitter Travis Shaw, Jesus Aguilar and Mike Moustakas.

Erik Kratz, Orlando Arcia and Chacin are at the bottom of the order.

Arcia, a smooth-fielding shortstop, is hitting .318 in the series with two homers and three RBIs.