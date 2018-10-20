Get in the Halloween spirit at the Racine Zoo’s ‘Boo at the Zoo’ event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's time to get into the Halloween spirit and there's no better place to do that than the Racine Zoo. Joining Wake Up on Saturday, Oct. 20 are Beth and Emma to talk about their upcoming "Boo at the Zoo" event.

About Boo at at Zoo

Saturday, October 27, 2018 | 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Calling all little ghosts and goblins! Enjoy safe trick-or-treating all day with the animals at the Zoo! Trick-or-Treat "Knock-Knock" Doors...open them if you dare!

Create your own edible spooky snacktivity

Trick-or-Treat throughout the Zoo using our Treat Finder Map

Make spooky crafts to decorate your haunted house

Find and meet our special creepy, crawly Animal Ambassadors On this Halloween-themed fun-filled day you can: Boo at the Zoo is INCLUDED with regular Zoo admission! Zoo Members get in for FREE!

About Truck-or-Treat

Saturday,October 27, 2018 9AM - 4:30PM How do I participate? How will the day play out? Trunk-or-Treat is a unique twist on traditional trick-or-treat where kids go from car to car to get candy and play games. Businesses and community organizations decorate their vehicles in a Halloween theme and fill the trunk with special treats such as candy and other fun items. It's a lot of spooky fun and great exposure for your organization. All participating organizations will enter the Zoo from the Augusta Street gate no later than 8AM on Saturday, October 27.

All vehicles will set up in a designated area on the north end of the Zoo.

Vehicles must be set up and decorated by 8:45AM.

Participants must stay in position from 9AM - 4:30PM.

Please bring enough candy (palm oil free or sustainable palm oil preferred) and/or prizes for 2,000 little ghosts and goblins.

Feel free to dress up - having fun is a must!

About Pumpkin Carving/Decorating Contest