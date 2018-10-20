Get in the Halloween spirit at the Racine Zoo’s ‘Boo at the Zoo’ event

MILWAUKEE -- It's time to get into the Halloween spirit and there's no better place to do that than the Racine Zoo. Joining Wake Up on Saturday, Oct. 20 are Beth and Emma to talk about their upcoming "Boo at the Zoo" event.
About Boo at at Zoo (website)
Saturday, October 27, 2018 | 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Calling all little ghosts and goblins! Enjoy safe trick-or-treating all day with the animals at the Zoo!On this Halloween-themed fun-filled day you can:
- Trick-or-Treat "Knock-Knock" Doors...open them if you dare!
- Create your own edible spooky snacktivity
- Trick-or-Treat throughout the Zoo using our Treat Finder Map
- Make spooky crafts to decorate your haunted house
- Find and meet our special creepy, crawly Animal Ambassadors
Boo at the Zoo is INCLUDED with regular Zoo admission! Zoo Members get in for FREE!
About Truck-or-Treat
Saturday,October 27, 2018
9AM - 4:30PM
How do I participate?
How will the day play out?
Trunk-or-Treat is a unique twist on traditional trick-or-treat where kids go from car to car to get candy and play games. Businesses and community organizations decorate their vehicles in a Halloween theme and fill the trunk with special treats such as candy and other fun items. It's a lot of spooky fun and great exposure for your organization.
- All participating organizations will enter the Zoo from the Augusta Street gate no later than 8AM on Saturday, October 27.
- All vehicles will set up in a designated area on the north end of the Zoo.
- Vehicles must be set up and decorated by 8:45AM.
- Participants must stay in position from 9AM - 4:30PM.
- Please bring enough candy (palm oil free or sustainable palm oil preferred) and/or prizes for 2,000 little ghosts and goblins.
- Feel free to dress up - having fun is a must!
About Pumpkin Carving/Decorating Contest
Saturday, October 27, 2018
9AM - 4:30PM WIN A PRIZE!
The winner receives a Behind-the-Scenes Safari at the Racine Zoo!
How do I enter?
We're inviting businesses, schools, individuals, and community organizations to show more Halloween spirit! Our Pumpkin Carving/Decorating Contest is a perfect challenge if you're looking for a team building exercise or if you're just a really crafty person! All pumpkins will be displayed at the Racine Zoo for the Boo at the Zoo event on October 27, where they will be judged by Zoo guests to determine a winner!
- Submit an entry form on our website, http://www.racinezoo.org, under the 'Boo at the Zoo' event section.
- All pumpkins must be brought to the Zoo Gift Shop no later than 5PM on Friday, October 26.
- Your pumpkin will be given a number which will be placed somewhere on/near the pumpkin
Rules:
- The theme is either Halloween or animals - your choice. Whatever you do, please keep it polite and appropriate!
- Only one entry per business, school, group or individual
- You can leave your pumpkin at the Zoo or come back after the event to pick it up!