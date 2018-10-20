Level of the H.S. Football hits the High School Blitz

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's win or go home, as Level One of the WIAA Playoffs starts. Click on the video to see all the highlights and reaction.

Division One

Shorewood Messmer vs Racine Horlick

The Rebels leading 27-0 at half. They don't take long to add more, Darrion Folsum taking the hand off, getting some blocking from his offensive line, and he goes 70 yards for the score. Later in the 3rd, Rebels work the double reverse for Folsum who works hard for about ten on this run, leading to yet another Horlick score. Greyhounds still looking to get on the board, Zoe McDowell making a nice pickup on this run. But the Rebels defense steps up big to keep the shutout intact. Racine Horlick wins it 42 to nothing. They will take on Oak Creek next week.

Division 3

Luxemborg-Casco vs Grafton

In division 3, Grafton in the playoffs for the first time in 20 years, hosting Luxemburg-Casco. Visiting Spartans score first, as QB Garrett Aissen keeps it and scores from 9 yards out.

They miss the extra point, 6-zip Luxemburg-Casco. Grafton responds quickly, Brady Ward hits Hawk Heffner for the score, and they make the kick and it's 7 to 6. After a blocked punt, the Black Hawks in business again, and Dominic Voiland with the catch and plunges in from 4 yards out to make it 14 to 6. But the Spartans take the ensuing kickoff back 96 yards, Cole Kirchman with the return, and they're now down 14 to 13. But Grafton will move on with the 28 to 21 win. They take on New Berlin Eisenhower next.

Division 4

Milwaukee Obama Career & Tech vs Racine St. Catherine's

To Division 4, Milwaukee Obama Career & Tech vs Racine St. Catherine's. Cougars get the first shot on offense and Anthony Cable of St. Cat's falls on the fumble exchange for the turnover. On offense, Angels move quickly, Isaiah Dodd gets 15 yards on this run. Then DeShaun Brown drops back, finds Alecs Haeuser in the flat who makes a nice catch for the score,

7-0 Angels. Next drive for St. Cat's has Brown dance around in the pocket and then find Azarien Stephens in the back of the end zone for the score. The Angels move on and will play Sheboygan Falls next.