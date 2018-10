× Police: Woman shot, injured inside home near 89th & Carmen

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that happened at Friday night, Oct. 19 near 89th and Carmen.

It happened around 9:30 p.m.

According to police, a 26-year-old was inside a home when she was struck from gunfire that came from outside.

Police are looking into what led up to the shots being fired.