‘Ready for change:’ Sherman Park residents gather to envision ways to strengthen the community

MILWAUKEE -- Committed to change, residents in Sherman Park are taking steps to turn their neighborhood around by making their visions into a reality.

From riots to resilience, residents in the Sherman Park neighborhood have gone through struggles, but continue to seek success for those living here.

"I'm dedicated to my community," said Tremerell Robinson.

Tremerell Robinson has been to all three visioning sessions aimed at improving Sherman Park east.

"I want to see our community better we have beautiful housing we have beautiful people," said Robinson.

Many of them gathered at Parklawn Assembly of God Park Cafe on Sherman Boulevard, to share ideas with each other and the Greater Milwaukee Foundation.

"These sessions are really focused on the people -- what do they feel are the priorities, opportunities and solutions," said Darlene Russell with the Greater Milwaukee Foundation.

Senior program officer Darlene Russell says the organization is investing $50,000 in the neighborhood.

"Our board has approved for us to advance racial equity and inclusion," said Russell.

To help achieve that, residents and stakeholders have come up with areas to focus on.

"Creating some type of employment opportunities," said Keaira Linyard. "We need to do something for youth, youth stipend opportunities mentorship for the youth, youth centers. Other concerns were home ownership, the home ownership rate in Sherman park is super low."

"Getting rid of some of those board-ups, making the area look more pleasant," said Robinson.

Voicing their visions, now having the opportunity to put money where their mouths are and have dreams finally come to fruition.

"Mostly everybody in the community is ready for some good change," said Linyard.

An advisory board will go through all of the suggestions and make a final determination. For details on the input submitted so far, CLICK HERE.