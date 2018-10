MILWAUKEE — All northbound lanes of I-41/45 at Center Street are closed due to a traffic incident Saturday morning, Oct. 20.

The accident happened at around 8:30 a.m.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department, a vehicle struck a bridge.

Expect delays on I-41/US-45 northbound at Center. Vehicle struck bridge; only one lane open. All lanes may close during bridge inspection. — Milwaukee Sheriff (@MCSOSheriff) October 20, 2018

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says drivers should take N. Mayfair Rd from I/41, northbound to W. Burleigh St, return to I-41 northbound.