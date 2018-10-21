× Deputies use tourniquet to save suicidal man’s life in Racine County

RACINE COUNTY — Racine County sheriff’s deputies were able to save a suicidal man, after he cut his own wrists with a knife on Sunday, Oct. 21.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call came in around 2:15 a.m., requesting police rescue for a suicidal, intoxicated 19-year-old man in the Town of Norway, who was badly bleeding after he had cut his own wrists.

Upon arrival, deputies found the man going in and out of consciousness. The deputies applied a tourniquet to him to help control the bleeding until medical help arrived.

Officials transported the man to a local hospital for additional treatment and evaluation.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office says all deputies are trained to use tourniquets and they are issued to all deputies who carry them while on duty.