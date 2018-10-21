FOX6 photojournalist Mickie Leach honored with Silver Circle award

MILWAUKEE — A member of the FOX6 family received a major honor on Sunday, Oct. 21.

Photojournalist Mickie Leach was just inducted into the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Silver Circle.

Mickie has been with WITI for 30 years. He is the primary photographer in the sports department.

The honors lunch was held in Milwaukee on Saturday, where instead of shooting his 5th Quarter highlights, Mickie touched on the highlights of his career.

“People have asked me what is your favorite part of what you do? And I say I get the opportunity to step into someone’s world for 15 minutes, share a little of their story and step out. That is power — and every single time I want to honor that and respect that,” Mickie said.

Former FOX6 sports anchor Tom Pipines presented Mickie with the award.

Congratulations, Mickie!