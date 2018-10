Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kans. -- A colon disappeared from The University of Kansas Cancer Center.

The inflatable organ is used by doctors and researchers as a teaching tool for colon cancer.

The center says the colon was stolen from a pickup truck on its way to a cancer relay walk.

Its valued at $4,000 and weighs close to 150 pounds.

Doctors say the inflatable model helps people learn about colon cancer in a unique way.