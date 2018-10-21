× Man arrested for 2nd OWI after crashing into Sheboygan business

SHEBOYGAN — A 27-year-old man was arrested for his second OWI offense after police say he crashed into a building located near South 24th and Union in Sheboygan. The crash happened around 2:25 a.m. on Sunday morning, Oct. 21.

Sheboygan police say the man was traveling southbound on 24th Street, and failed to stop at the stop sign at Union Avenue. He crashed into the building of Watson’s Vending and Foodservice and the vehicle started on fire.

Officials say the driver was able to get out of the vehicle unharmed.

There were no other occupants in the car, and nobody was inside the building.

The 27-year-old driver was arrested for his second offense OWI, reckless driving and inattentive driving.

The crash remains under investigation.