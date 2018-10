MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police tell FOX6 News a 26-year-old woman was shot near North 84th Street and Bender Avenue on Sunday, Oct. 21. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office confirms the woman died from her injuries.

According to police, the woman was shot in the chest.

This is an ongoing investigation.

